Allen Clarence Bressler, age 80, of Newport, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. The cause of death was Covid-19.
Born May 6, 1940, in Monroe, Allen was the son of Wayne and Lell (Souva) Bressler. He married the love of his life, Patricia Langton, on April 2, 1976, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Monroe. He worked for over 35 years at Benkiser Consumer Products. Upon its closure, Allen worked an additional 13 years at Masserant's Feed and Grain. Allen loved the social aspect of his job, talking to the gang at the mill and the customers he served. A selfless man, Allen was a former member of the Frenchtown Township Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years. He enjoyed raising rabbits and was a member of the American Rabbit Breeders Association, winning many ribbons/trophies for best of show. Over the years, one of his greatest pleasures was helping 4-H children with their show rabbits. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Monroe.
Allen also loved playing cards and always looked forward to the weekly card games with his brothers and nephews. He also was a gardener, raising some of the best tomatoes around. Allen also was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. In his earlier years, Allen also participated in bowling leagues.But most importantly, he loved spending time with family, especially his grandkids.
He was the best husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was so kind, caring and giving that anyone who met Allen couldn't help but love him.
Allen leaves to cherish his memory, Patricia, his wife of the past 44 years. Children: Lisa (Daniel) Sinnott and Amy (Robert) Johnson; grandchildren: Emma Sinnott, Ava Sinnott, Jordan Johnson and Jared Johnson as well has two siblings: Janice Cronenwett and Ronald (Kathy) Bressler; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Charles and Joy Langton; sisters-in-law: Edith Langton and Grace Bressler; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by infant brother, Randy Bressler; brother, Wayne Bressler; sister, Marie Cousino; and brothers-in-law, Elwood Cousino and Robert Cronenwett.
A graveside service will be held Friday November 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
