Allen Jeffery Reece was born in Sandusky, Ohio. He was one of eight children. Jeff graduated from Monroe High School in 1978.
Jeff enjoyed camping and going up north. He liked to party and he loved country music.
Allen Jeffery Reece, age 58, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. He is preceded in death by his son Allen Reece Jr., his father Drew Reece and his brothers: David, John and Jody Reece.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his mother Pat McMurray, his sisters: Joan (Ron) Earls, Connie Watson, Ronda Burt and Jessica McMcarthy, his son Randy Reece and his grandchildren: Adrianna and Jody.
Private services have by rendered by Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019