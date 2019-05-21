|
|
Allen John "AJ" Marry, 36, of Tecumseh, died unexpectedly Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born January 28, 1983, in Adrian, he was the son of John and Gwen (Berry) Marry. Both survive of Hudson.
AJ was a 2001 graduate of Hudson High School, where he ran track and was once named county hurdle champion. He furthered his education at Sienna Heights University, where he also ran track, before earning a Bachelor's Degree in math and business from Adrian College. While at AC, he played football and was co-captain of the team.
He married the true love of his life, Vanessa Leigh Vitale on August 25, 2012, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson. She survives.
AJ was currently working towards a Master's Degree at Eastern Michigan University. He was serving his fifth year as a math and health teacher for Tecumseh Public Schools, where he coached high school wrestling and golf. In 2019, he proudly earned the title of Lenawee County Coach of the Year. Prior to his tenure at Tecumseh, he had been employed as a math teacher at Adrian Public Schools. He also coached football and wrestling for Adrian High School.
Possessing a talent for golf at an early age, AJ loved the sport throughout his life. He also enjoyed charter fishing for salmon and walleye. He was always health-conscious and athletic, enjoyed running, and was proud to compete in regional Tough Mudder competitions. AJ had an infectious smile and personality, and touched the lives of countless people that were fortunate enough to have known him. In June of 2015, AJ and Vanessa were given their greatest gift, a precious son Colton. AJ's greatest accomplishment was being his proud daddy.
In addition to his parents and wife of over 7 years, Vanessa, he is survived by his 3-year old son, Colton Jack Marry; brother, Christopher Marry of Royal Oak, MI; father- and mother-in-law, Jack and Karen Vitale of Monroe, MI; sister-in-law, Jolie Behrns-Vitale of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI; niece, Aubri Behrns; grandmother-in-law, Marilyn Moran of Monroe; and numerous extended family, friends, and cherished students and colleagues.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Tedroe Marry; his maternal grandparents, Allen Berry, Phyllis (Fred) Sword; and paternal grandparents, Elmer T. and May Marry.
A memorial gathering of family, friends and students will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. inside the Tecumseh High School track facility, and a candlelight vigil will follow outside at the football field at 8:00 p.m. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, May 23, from 1:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson. A Mass of Resurrection for the soul of AJ Marry will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church to be presided by Father Todd Koenigsknecht. Private burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Hudson, and a fellowship luncheon will be shared at Hudson High School.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson.
Memorial contributions in honor of AJ are suggested to the Hudson or Tecumseh Wrestling Club. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 21, 2019