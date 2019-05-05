Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Allen Wilson Jr.

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Allen Peter "Shug" Wilson Jr., 75 years, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Monroe, Michigan went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Genesis Health Care in Toledo.

Born November 9, 1943, in Monroe, Michigan, Allen was the son of the late Allen Peter and Elizabeth (Byrd) Wilson, Sr. Allen attended Monroe Public Schools and was a 1962 graduate of Monroe High School. He went on to attend Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama. Allen attended electronics school in Detroit, where he also taught.

Allen worked as a computer technician for Michigan Bell. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and he enjoyed playing Chess and cards.

Allen is survived by two brothers; Rev. Meretle H. (Rosa Wilson of Salsbury, NC and Bertrand Q. (Denise) Wilson of Toledo, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Allen was preceded in death by a sister; Virginia F. Pree and a brother; Bernard Wilson.

In keeping with Allen's wishes, cremation will be held and there are no services planed at this time.

The Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI, 48161 is assisting his family with arrangements.

