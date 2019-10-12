|
Alma Addie Magee, age 89, of Monroe, died October 10, 2019.
She was the loving mother of Tom (Fondra) Magee and Tim Magee. Dearest grandmother of Mason and Carson. She is also survived by her siblings Ruby Fowler, Bruce (Sandra) Johnson, Douglas (Wilma) Johnson and Clifford Johnson. Alma was an accomplished seamstress; taught Sunday School for 57 years, was a member of Dundee Baptist Church for 40 years also attended Heritage Baptist Church and assisted with Special Olympics. She was an amazing woman and will be missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Della Johnson, siblings DC, Weaver, Clay, Albert, Glenn, Charles, Parks, Opal and Della.
Service is Monday, 11:00. AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Monday, 10:00 ~ 11:00 AM . Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019