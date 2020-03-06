|
Alton Harold Miller, 80 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, died Wednesday February 26, 2020, at Toledo ProMedica Hospital. There will be no services or visitation, per Alton's Wishes. Cremation has occurred. There will be a celebration gathering at a later date.
Born November 8, 1939, in Petersburg, MI. Alton was the son of Harold and Florence "Maggie" Heiden. He was married to the former Sharon Eckel for 25 yrs. Then spent over 30 yrs with his "Lady Friend," Barb Geyman. He worked for Purolator Products, Petersburg, MI, for 18 yrs, Wadsworth Trucking for 2 yrs and retired from Dundee Cement Plant after 20 yrs. He was a member of West Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Al ran coon dogs, played softball and basketball, golfed, raced stock cars and spend many weekends watching wrestling and volleyball matches of his grandchildren.
Survivors include: children, Rusty (Suwa), Jeff (Tracy), John, Cindy (Steve) Rowe; sister-in-law, Marcia Miller; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, John (Elaine) Eckel, Randy (Pat) Eckel, Janet Cawood; grandchildren, Chris (Jacquelyn), Jake, Kiley, Marlo (Ron), Lyndsay (Aaron), Kevin (Bailey), Jimmy (Aubrey), Destiny, Courtney and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse Sharon Miller, lady friend Barb Geyman and brother Gary Miller.
Memorial contributions can be made to Donor's Choice.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 6, 2020