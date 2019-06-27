Home

Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Alva Queener

Alva Queener Obituary
Alva Gene Queener, age 86, of Jacksboro, TN, formerly of Trenton, Michigan, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. He was a member of Covenant Life Church, Campbell County Masonic Lodge, a U.S. Army Korean area Veteran and retired from Chrysler Motor Co. in Trenton, MI. He was preceded in death by parents: William Leonard and Thelma Hembree Queener.
Survivors: Wife Maxine Skeen Queener.
Daughter: Lynette and Husband Mark Marlow.
Son: Steve and wife Ginger Queener.
Grandchildren: Savannah and Husband Lane Welch; Steven and wife Teri Queener.
Great-grandchildren: Myla and Madison Queener, Ella and Olivia Welch, Alexa Bailey.
Sister: Helen Joyce and husband Ray Gaylor.
The family will receive friends 12 noon until 1:45 p.m. Saturday with Masonic service at 1:45 and funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Cross Smith Chapel. Rev. Tony McAfee and Rev. Hobart McCreary officiating. Interment to follow in Campbell Memorial Gardens with Military honors by Campbell Co. Honor Guard.
Online condolences maybe at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home, LaFollette, TN.
Published in Monroe News on June 27, 2019
