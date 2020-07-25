Alvin B. (John) Miller, 89, son of Ellsworth Miller and Esta (Price) Miller was called home to the Lord on July 20, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Center in Sylvania, Ohio after a short fight with pancreatic cancer. Born June 9, 1931 in Harrison Michigan he attended Harrison High School. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War, being stationed in California and Japan.

Married to Marilyn Jean Stoltz on August 7, 1954, they had over 65 years together as husband and wife. He is survived by his wife and three daughters, Kathryn (Martin) Hotchkiss of Temperance, Amber (George) Ghesquire of LaSalle, and Deborah (Mark) Augustyniak of Las Cruces, New Mexico. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Shirley Croff of Hastings, Michigan, Elizabeth Fries of Harrison, Michigan, Carol Beggs of Crossville, Tennessee, George Miller of Clare, Michigan and Larry Miller of Gladwin, Michigan. He was preceded in death by three grandchildren, two sisters and five brothers.

John worked for CSX Railroad, formerly the Pere Marquette/Chessie Railroad Systems and retired in 1993 after working for 43 1/2 years.

He attended Erie United Methodist Church where he helped with funeral dinners, blood drives, banquets, festivals and pig roasts. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and Monroe Senior Citizens. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and gardening. His greatest love was his family and was known throughout the community at his grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events, known to many as Grandpa Miller.

A private celebration of his life will be held by his family, per his wishes, on Thursday.

American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.

