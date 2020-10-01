Alvin Charles Debozy, age 78, AKA "Chuck," passed away peacefully at home with family by his side September 29, 2020.

Born February 6, 1942, in New Boston, MI, he was the son of Andrew and Arleen (Gumtow). Chuck was one of five children.

He graduated from Huron High in 1960 and then was drafted into the U.S. Army. While enlisted, he served part of his military duty in Germany.

He met and married the love of his life Margaret Maciejewski on August 13, 1966, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in New Boston, MI. Together they spent 54 years raising and creating memories with their children, and grandchildren.

He was employed at Ford Motor Company for 30 years and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church for over 45 years.

He was a competitive person by nature. From nearly pitching in the Big Leagues to endless years committed to coaching baseball for Huron Little League. He possessed a keen ability to teach skills, motivate, and instill confidence to kids.

His greatest passion was being an avid outdoorsman. He gleamed with pride whether deer hunting with his children and grandchildren, countless hours fishing with his family, and his plentiful gardens.

Additional interests included wood working, tinkering, fixing, and most of all his family. They were his pride and joy, spending quality time caring and laughing with them, teaching them skills and most of all being there whenever a need arose.

Those who loved him looked past his tough exterior. He always showed fairness, generosity, laughter, support, and humbleness to his family, friends and neighbors. He will be deeply missed and treasured in his loved one's hearts.

Beloved father to Dawn Banks, Jeffery Debozy, Michael Debozy, and Julie (Jamie) Conley. Loving grandfather of Alicia Banks, Tyler Debozy, Cassandra Banks, Jeffery Debozy, Julianna Debozy, and Chelsie Conley.

Proceeded in death by his son Jeffery Debozy, parents Andrew and Arleen Debozy, siblings Allan Debozy and Terry Debozy.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bobcean Funeral Home.

Visitation at St. John's Lutheran Church, Waltz, MI on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral immediately following officiated by Rev. Kyle E. Jones. A private family burial will follow at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St John's Lutheran Church Building Fund and to family for establishment of an athletic scholarship.

