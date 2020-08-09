Alvin Lee Shock was born on February 19, 1938 in Monroe. He was the only child born from the union of George Shock and Mabel (Palmer) Shock. He spent much of his youthful years in Tupper Lake, New York. Al attended Monroe High School graduating with the Class of 1955. He enlisted in the Michigan Army National Guard serving honorably in the Tank Company, 125 Infantry Regiment from 1956 to 1959.
Al married Rose Marie Garrett in 1959 and the couple would be blessed with five children. He took employment with General Motors Company in 1964 working at the Powertrain Plant in Toledo as a machine operator for thirty-three years retiring in 1997. On October 8, 1977, Al married Dawn Freimark Fortner at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe.
For many years the ocuple would receive their spiritual nourishment at Christ the King in Lambertville. Al enjoyed woodworking and was quite talented creating many beautiful bird and bat houses. He loved to fish and especially liked to visit his favorite places, North Shores or Ludington, to cast a line. Al was an avid sports fan cheering on the University of Michigan and, when watching NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt Sr. for many years. He was a helping hand to Dawn quite often with Auxiliary events at the Erie VFW.
Alvin Lee Shock, age 82 of Erie, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Hickory Ridge of Temperance. His passing was preceded by his parents; daughter Cynthia Shock in 2020; son Michael Shock in 2009; and a great-granddaughter, Lillianna Delcid.
To cherish his memory he leaves his beloved wife of nearly forty-three years: Dawn Shock of Erie; three children: Sandra Shock of Naples, Florida, Thomas (Valerie) Shock of West Branch, Michigan, Rose (Duane) Wertz of Byron, Michigan; a stepson whom he raised as his own: Norman (Heather) Fortner of Colorado; twenty-three grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren, many cousins; and a four-legged companion: Lord Lucien of Rutledge "Louie".
Due to the current pandemic, a private gathering and service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. Friends are invited to watch Alvin's Celebration of Life via the Merkle Funeral Service Facebook live feed starting at 4 p.m. Pastor Timothy Loewe will officiate. Public graveside inurnment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12 at LaSalle Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Monroe County Humane Society. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.