Alvin "AJ" Meinhart Jr., 57, of Temperance, MI, passed away, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born December 28, 1962, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Alvin M. and Rosemary F. (Dufour) Meinhart, Sr. AJ graduated from Mason Consolidated Schools in 1981. He married the love of his life, Tammy (his "Princess") LaVoy on July 25, 2008. AJ was employed as a painter for Auto Body in Monroe for 22 years and was currently employed for Friendly Ford in Monroe for the past 13 years. AJ was an avid hunter (his favorite being goose hunting) fisherman and outdoorsman. He was a member of the Kegger's brotherhood for the past 25 years, where he participated in their softball, bowling and golf leagues. AJ was also a member of Pheasants Forever and attended St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Temperance.
AJ is survived by his loving wife, Tammy; son, Luke Meinhart (his "Little Man"); step-children, Kelcie (Nick) Ulrich and Kyle Godlewski; sisters, Cherylann Marie (Mike Harrison) Meinhart, Tina Marie Meinhart; brothers, Rob (Debbie) Sieb and Bob (Kim) Knabusch and granddaughter, Kyla Ulrich. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ernest Martin Meinhart.
Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 1690 Sterns Road (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where he will lie in state after 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Whiteford Union Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Dr. Elisabeth Heath, MD, Wayne Jolly, PA, Joan Livingstone, RN, and Dr. Jordan Maier, MD, all with the Karmanos Cancer Institute and the entire staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. For those attending his services, per AJ's wishes, please wear camo.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 11, 2020