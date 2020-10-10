1/1
Alvin Trent Van Houten
1927 - 2020
Alvin Trent Van Houten, born January 24, 1927, dedicated husband of Jeanette (née Ostyn), loving father of Susan (Tim) of Palm Beach Gardens FL, Gary (Susan) of Kirkland WA, Thomas (Roxanne) of South Lyon, MI, Jeffrey (Philip) of Sonoma, CA, Jim (Linda) of Greenville, MI and Patricia (Chris) of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully October 6th, 2020. He also left behind 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was surrounded in love with his family by his side.
Al, a life-long resident of Carleton, Michigan was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman who's main joy was spending time with his family both at home and at his cabin up north. He also enjoyed the occasional golf game with friends and family. After graduating from Carleton High School in 1944, Al was a sergeant in the U.S army. He then went on to work several years at Detroit Edison. Al retired in 1988 after a 25+ year career as an Operating Engineer with Wayne/Michigan Disposal. He married the love of his life, Jeanette Ostyn, on August 28th, 1954, and from there they built their life together raising six adventurous children. He was a member of Carleton United Methodist and was known by all for his generosity and jovial personality. He will be missed dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carleton United Methodist Church. His cremation took place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646.
www.mimemorial.com

Published in Monroe News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
