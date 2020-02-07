|
Amber Louise Smith (Killion), 56 yrs, of LaSalle, MI, died Tuesday February 4, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Sunday February 9, 2020, from 3-8 PM. She will lie-in-state on Monday February 10, 2020, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM at Prince of Peace, Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Pastor Ted Kerr III will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Born January 21, 1964, in Monroe, MI. Amber was the daughter of Evelyn Sue Killion. She was a 1982 Monroe High School graduate. She later earned her Associates of Science Degree from Monroe County Community College in 1985. She married Dennis Smith on October 23, 1993. She worked at Four Star Greenhouse, Carleton, MI, for 3 yrs as Accts. Payable Clerk and previously worked for La Z Boy, Monroe, MI, for 10 yrs and also Monroe County Community College. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI, and was previously on the Ida Kids Center Board. Amber loved to scrapbook, shop, exercise, play volleyball and bowl.
Survivors include: husband, Dennis; a daughter, Ashley Nicole Smith; parents, Robert (Karen) Smith;a sister Carla (Matt) Hines; in-laws, Gary (Tammy) Smith, Dan (Karen) Smith, Tim (Tracie) Smith, Brenda (Rollin) Masserant, Debbie (Rich) Botticher, Gina Swiercz; many nieces and nephews and great nieces. She was preceded in death by her mother and maternal grandparents.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 7, 2020