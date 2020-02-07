Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace, Lutheran Church
Ida, MI
View Map

Amber Louise (Killion) Smith


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amber Louise (Killion) Smith Obituary
Amber Louise Smith (Killion), 56 yrs, of LaSalle, MI, died Tuesday February 4, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Sunday February 9, 2020, from 3-8 PM. She will lie-in-state on Monday February 10, 2020, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM at Prince of Peace, Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Pastor Ted Kerr III will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.

Born January 21, 1964, in Monroe, MI. Amber was the daughter of Evelyn Sue Killion. She was a 1982 Monroe High School graduate. She later earned her Associates of Science Degree from Monroe County Community College in 1985. She married Dennis Smith on October 23, 1993. She worked at Four Star Greenhouse, Carleton, MI, for 3 yrs as Accts. Payable Clerk and previously worked for La Z Boy, Monroe, MI, for 10 yrs and also Monroe County Community College. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI, and was previously on the Ida Kids Center Board. Amber loved to scrapbook, shop, exercise, play volleyball and bowl.

Survivors include: husband, Dennis; a daughter, Ashley Nicole Smith; parents, Robert (Karen) Smith;a sister Carla (Matt) Hines; in-laws, Gary (Tammy) Smith, Dan (Karen) Smith, Tim (Tracie) Smith, Brenda (Rollin) Masserant, Debbie (Rich) Botticher, Gina Swiercz; many nieces and nephews and great nieces. She was preceded in death by her mother and maternal grandparents.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amber's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -