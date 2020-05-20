Angela Eagle, 61, of Monroe died Sunday at home surrounded by her family.
For the last 18 months, she battled an aggressive form of lung cancer, enduring several rounds of chemotherapy and incredible pain. Through it all, she retained her charming wit, kind nature and ability to inspire laughter.
Born Angela Jo McElvany in Dunkirk, N.Y., in 1958 to Roy and Ruth (Anderson) McElvany, she was the youngest of five siblings.
She graduated from Monroe High School in 1976 and went on to pursue her education at Monroe County Community College, where she received two associate's degrees, including one from the college's nursing program.
Her profession was in the nursing field. For much of her career, she worked at the former Mercy Memorial Hospital, where she made several beloved friends.
In recent years, she also received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, a Master of Science in Nursing degree and a graduate certificate in healthcare education from Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti.
She also worked at various hospitals in the region. The majority of her positions were in critical care units. Her most recent employment was at Detroit Receiving Hospital.
Angela loved to craft and was very creative. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by David, her husband of 30 years; her daughter, Sommer Eagle of Ann Arbor; sons Tyler Eagle and Spencer Eagle, both of Monroe; and furbabies Oliver and Ella.
She also is survived by sister Penny (Ted) Dwornik of Maumee, Ohio; and brothers Marty (Chris) McElvany and Dale (Cheryl) McElvany, both of Monroe, and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father and a brother, John Anderson.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, a private service for immediate family will be held this week at Rupp Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park.
The Eagle family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date to celebrate Angela's life, which will be open to all family, friends and loved ones.
Memorial donations in her name are encouraged to Karmanos Cancer Center, which oversaw the majority of Angela's care.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 20, 2020.