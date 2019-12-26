|
Angela Margaret (Cousino) LaPointe, 99 of Temperance, MI, was called to her eternal rest on Monday, December 23, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born December 13, 1920, in LaSalle, Michigan, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Elsie (Gonnier) Cousino. A 1937 graduate of Monroe High School, she married her soul mate, Leonard Louis LaPointe on November 18, 1944. He preceded her in death on November 28, 2014.
Angela graduated from Toledo Comptometer School in 1938. Her employments were in the auditing - payroll divisions of Lamson's Department Store, Willys Overland, Sears and Walton Baking Company. As a supportive partner to her husband, Leonard, she performed many responsibilities related to their family farm. She treasured being a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie, MI, and served as President and Secretary of the Altar Society, Secretary of the Administration Commission, was a Reader, Commentator, Eucharist Minister, Cemetery Committee, Funeral Luncheon Committee, member of the St. Joseph K of C, Council 7413, Ladies Auxiliary in Erie, and a perpetual member of the Little Sisters of the Poor Auxiliary.
Angela is survived by her loving children, Sandra (Dan) Schuette of Madison, WI, Linda (Jim) Krol of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Leon (Michele) LaPointe of Columbus, IN and Larry (Candace) LaPointe of Temperance, MI, 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Cousino; sister, Thelma LaPointe and grandson, Matthew LaPointe.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where the rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Angela will lie in state on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2214 Manhattan Street, Erie, MI, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Church, St. Joseph Educational Fund, Sisters Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary or Sisters of Notre Dame.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 26, 2019