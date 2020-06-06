Angelina Iacoangeli Duvall, 91, a lifelong Monroe resident, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, in the home and care of her son Richard J. and daughter-in-law Susanne Duvall in Dade City, Fla.

She was born on August 19, 1928, to Trifone and Lucia (Ciacelli) Yentz in Monroe. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1946. She married Jack R. Duvall on June 30, 1951, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Monroe.

Her home was open to all. No one was ever a stranger in her home or at her table, which was always filled with Italian food and desserts. Many of her nieces and nephews and their spouses learned to cook like a true Italian in her kitchen.

She was affectionately known as Nonna to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and Zia to her many loving nieces and nephews. Her friends called her Ange.

She worked at Kline's Department Store, Woodall Industries, The Monroe Evening News and for the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Ange never drove a car but you could always see her walking through downtown Monroe with friends or grandchildren. She loved children and she cared for widows.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; four brothers Peter, Mario, Trifone and Alec; her son-in-law Donald Saul and her nephew Anthony Paolino, who just passed away May 8.

She is survived by her children, Renee (Duvall) Saul of LaSalle, Richard (Susanne) of Dade City, Fla., Nicholas Duvall and Anthony Duvall of Monroe; her sister Mary (Iacoangeli) Paolino of Vanderbilt, Mich., three brothers Aristido (Risty) Iacoangeli and Reni (Simica) Iacoangeli of Monroe and Mike Yentz of Osceola, Fla.; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, Faithann Renee Taylor. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Maxine Kull and brother-in-law Bill Duvall.

Ange supported Oaks of Righteousness, therefore memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries, 1018 E 2nd St., Monroe, MI 48161. 734-241-5590 or made directly to the family.

