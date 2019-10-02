Home

Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 Huron River Dr.
Flat Rock, MI
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI
Angeline Marie Schieda


1962 - 2019
Angeline Marie Schieda Obituary
Angeline "Angel" M. Schieda, age 57, of Newport, died September 28, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of Michael Schieda; Loving mother of James (Holly) Steele, Jeffery (Jodi) Steele, Jason Steele and Matthew Schieda; Dearest grandmother of Michael, Katelyn, Kimberly, Isabella, Illiana, James, Ellie, Cole, and Patrick. She is also survived by her siblings Denise (Charles) Bodine, Stephen (Wanetta) Blair, Feletia (Gary) Dupuie, Christine (Timothy) Haut, Sheila (Dale "Rusty" Russell) Blair, Lisa (Robert) Scow and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son Joshua Steele and her parents James and AnnaMarie Blair. Service is Saturday, 10:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Friday, 12:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Her cremation will take place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.

www.mimemorial.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
