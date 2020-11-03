Angelo James Musarelli was born in Norwich, New York on June 23, 1947. He was one of seven children born from the union of the late Guiseppe "Joseph" Musarelli and Elsie (Wilcox) Musarelli. He attended South Otselic Grade School and Edmeston High School. He left school early to help on the family farm. Later he would be drafted into the United States Army, proudly and honorably serving his country during the Vietnam War.
Angelo was a jack-of-all trades. A hard worker by nature he was an excellent provider for his family often working more than one job. For several years, he was employed as a baggage clerk for Greyhound in New York. Upon moving to Michigan, he would obtain a position with Sam Mignano laying cement. He then spent seventeen years at Ford Motor Company in production. Angelo was a member of UAW Local 1492.
He married April Graham in 1970 and would be blessed with two boys. He later married Marlene Doerner in 1989 and was gifted two daughters. Ang had a gentle presence and was extremely generous, often putting the needs of others ahead of his own. It seemed that he didn't know the word NO. Although he didn't particularly like to cook, Ang was fantastic, especially with Italian dishes.
He enjoyed stock car racing and NASCAR, watching Old Westerns, and loved to fish after overcoming a fear of the water. He was a great Papa Muzzy to his grandchildren and a wonderful father to his children.
Angelo James Musarelli, age 73, of Monroe passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his home.
In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by sister, Mary Musarelli; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Donna Musarelli; and brother-in-law, Jerry Cole.
To cherish his memory, he leaves children, Christopher (Holly) Musarelli of Monroe, Michael Musarelli of Norwich, New York, Danielle (Jacob) Thomas, and Paige (Joseph) Russo both of Monroe; sisters, Regina Cole of Smyrna, New York and Grace (William) Chase of Paisley, Florida; brothers, Joseph (Dottie) of Afton, NY, and Anthony (Janice) of Monroe; six grandchildren, Dakota, Austin, and Nicholas Musarelli, Benton and Charlie Thomas, and Orion Russo; and one great-granddaughter, Vaia Ailani Musarelli.
Friends may gather from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday; November 4, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. The Monroe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1138 will present honors and Deacon Mike Stewart of St. Mary Parish will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to ProMedica Monroe Hospice or the Humane Society of Monroe. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.