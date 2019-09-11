|
Anita M. (Mercure) Gentil, 91 years, of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born June 3, 1928 in Newport, Michigan, Anita was the daughter of the late Henry and Minnie (Trombley) Mercure. She attended St. Charles Grade School and was Baptized and Confirmed at St. Charles Catholic Church. She was a 1945 graduate of St. Mary's Academy and was a graduate of Stautzenberger Business College.
On June 2, 1947, Anita married Donald Gentil, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Newport.
Anita began her career working at the Monroe Post Office. She also worked in the accounting department at Ford Motor Company and as a buyer for Daniel International at Fermi II. Anita then became a licensed realtor and worked for Century 21, First Realty of Michigan, and Coldwell Banker, Haynes Real Estate from which she retired.
Anita was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Monroe. Her other memberships included; the National and Michigan Association of Realtors, Ford Motor Girls Club, Altrusa, and Habitat for Humanity. She volunteered her time at Custer School teaching children how to read. Anita enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, shopping, traveling, and entertaining. Anita loved meeting and working with people most of all Anita loved her family.
Anita is survived by two loving children; Gregg (Trish) Gentil of Petersburg, MI and Shelley (John) Keenan of Wilmington, NC., five Grandchildren; David Henry Wysocki, Riley Joseph Wysocki, McKenzie Gentil Keenan, Greyson Marie Keenan, and Ryan Connor Gentil and three great grandchildren; Evan Mott, Jessie Wysocki, and Zadot Wysocki.
In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by 2 brothers Kenneth and Keith Mercure.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8 PM in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd. Monroe, MI 48161. On Friday, September 13, 2019 she will lie in state at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church from 10:00 am until Mass of the Resurrection celebrating her life at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Newport, MI.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a .
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 11, 2019