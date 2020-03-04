|
Anita M. VanWasshnova, 92, of Milan, MI, died peacefully Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020, at the residence she called home for over 63 years. Her son and daughter-in-law William and Christine who have cared for her over the past five years, were by her side.
Anita was born in Monroe, Michigan, on December 4, 1927, to Adolph and Sabina (Kerhes) Peters and graduated from Monroe High School. On January 24, 1948, she married Elton J. VanWasshnova at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Monroe and he preceded her in death on July 20, 1996. Anita was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Milan and the Ladies Altar Society (CWC).
Anita was a devoted and loving wife and mother who enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a talented baker who made wedding cakes for many couples. Anita also taught sewing to young 4H members of Monroe County.
She is survived by seven children: Mike (Roberta) of Ypsilanti, Don (Mary) of Ypsilanti, LaDonna (David) Kolesar of Penna Furnace, PA, Carol (Michael) King of Saline, William (Christine) of Milan, Dennis (Mary) of Macon, John (Cheryl) of Milan, a son-in-law, James Gaynier of Monroe, 23 grandchildren, along with numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Besides her husband, Elton, she was preceded in death by her daughter Kathleen Gaynier, son Carl VanWasshnova and six siblings.
The family wishes to thank Mary Saathoff for helping with her gentle caregiving and her companionship to Anita over the past several years.
Visitation will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan on Sunday, March 8th from 4:00pm-8:00pm where a rosary will be prayed at 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Milan on Monday, March 9th at 11:00am where she will lie in state from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow later at Marble Park Cemetery, Milan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the . Online condolences may be sent through www.ochalekstark.com.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020