Sister Ann Currier, IHM, 91, died Thursday, Feb. 13, at IHM Senior Living Community, Monroe.
Ann Gustava Currier was born in Battle Creek, Mich., on May 16, 1928, to Augustus Bernard and Irene Mabel (Allen) Currier. The family was raised in St. Phillip parish where young Ann attended school. After graduation from St. Phillip High School, she entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Monroe, and received the religious name Sister Agnes Cecil. Sister Ann celebrated her 70th jubilee as an IHM Sister in 2017.
Sister Ann was a dedicated teacher for 20 years at St. Rose, Holy Redeemer and Holy Trinity, Detroit; Hall of the Divine Child, Monroe; and St. Mary, Marshall, Mich. She coordinated religious education for neighborhood children. The call to serve the poor and marginalized became her life's work. In 1972, she began as pastoral minister at Holy Trinity and served and advocated for many neighbors in need throughout her 30-year tenure.
She earned a bachelor's degree at Marygrove College and a master's degree in education at Wayne State University. Sister Ann served those around her, wherever she found herself – in a Detroit parish, on a university campus, local neighborhoods, the Monroe community and the IHM Sisters' campus. Her dedication and selfless service to the community was recognized by the Archdiocese of Detroit, Dignity in Action Committee, Trinity Continuing Care Services and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Sister Ann retired to the IHM Motherhouse in 2004 and remained active in her religious community and caring for the campus. She was instrumental in planting an annual display of spring flowers and, in later years, recruiting others to assist. She continued to serve those in need in the Monroe community.
Sr. Ann is survived by her sister, Alys (Sister Gerontia), IHM, and brother, Richard, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, Allen, Joseph, Rev. Bruno, TOR, and John and sisters, Rita, Mary and Therese.
Visitation will be held at the IHM Motherhouse, 610 W. Elm Avenue, Monroe, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. A Remembering and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Chapel at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery on the Monroe campus. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 16, 2020