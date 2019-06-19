|
Ann Dorothea Ruettinger was born on May 28, 1934, in Monroe, Michigan.
She was born to the late Elmer and the late Elsie (Grauf) Ruettinger.
Ann met the love of her life, Richard Stanifer, and they married on July 7, 1956. From this union came the birth of four children.
After Richard was drafted in 1959, Ann joined him in Germany where they lived for 18 months beginning a lifelong passion for traveling.
Ann and Dick were members of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church for over 30 years where she was active in organizing Kinderfest, Rainbow Connection, cookie bakes and ran the fair food booth. She led the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, the Lutheran Home Ladies Guild and also taught Bible classes.
Ann most recently received her spiritual nourishment from Trinity Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed as a child.
Ann received her education from Trinity Lutheran School, graduating as valedictorian with her eighth-grade class. She attended Monroe High, receiving her diploma with the class of 1952 and was the first in her family of her generation to go to college. Ann attended the University of Toledo, earning her bachelor's degree in pharmacy.
Ann worked for 41 years at several local pharmacies and was co-founder and part owner of the Professional Village Pharmacy. She retired from pharmacy in 1997.
Ann loved visiting Germany, organizing 13 trips for family members and friends. She also visited Oklahoma, Texas and would stay in their cabin Up North in Curtisville often. She loved to sit in the screen house and talk on the phone, catching up on the latest happenings.
Fascinated with her roots, she would study the family genealogy. She was an amazing wife and mother and cared deeply for her family.
Ann, age 85 of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Wellspring Lutheran Services.
Her passing is preceded by her twin babies: Lisa Ann and Lynn Andrea; her brother: James "Jim" Ruettinger; her sister: Janis "Jan" Ruettinger and her two infant siblings: Carol and John.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her loving husband of almost 63 years: Richard Stanifer; her children: Lauri (Patrick Croskey) Stanifer and Lee (Cyndi) Stanifer; her sister: Nancy (George) Fletcher; sister-in-law: Toni Ruettinger; her brother-in-law: Harold (Linda) Stanifer; her granddaughters: Branigan, Kate and Eryn; her great grandkids: Caidon, Naeveh and Blayne. She is also survived by many extended family members and friends who she loved dearly.
Family and friends may gather on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. She will Lie in State on Friday at 10:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 323 Scott Street, Monroe MI 48161.
Memorials for those who wish are suggested to Here We Stand Capital Campaign Fund at Trinity Lutheran Church or to the donor's choice.
Published in Monroe News on June 19, 2019