Ann Louise Phipps was born November 9, 1946, in Monroe, Michigan, to William and Mildred (nee Battack) Phipps. Ann attended and graduated from Monroe High School. After graduation, Ann obtained her cosmetology license and worked as a cosmetologist from her home.
Ann married Albert D. Kull on September 15, 1967, in Monroe and together they raised two children: Joseph and Jerald.
Christmas was Ann's favorite holiday to decorate, especially because she could put up her favorite, gold Christmas tree. Ann would want the decorations to be perfect and she would sometime be caught re-arranging the decorations on other family member's Christmas trees, so they were "just right."
Ann also loved and treasured spending time with her grandchildren. Besides making Christmas cookies with them, she would have tea parties with her granddaughters and play dinosaur with her grandsons.
Ann liked trying her luck at the Greektown Casino. She also liked to shop, so much that her car license plate said "SPENDER." Ann was a great lover of all animals and especially fond of horses as she used to ride them.
When Ann would antique shop, if she saw something with a rooster on it, she bought it. Everything she purchased would be displayed, not boxed or put away. Sometimes these items were found visible in her yard, hanging on her walls, or sitting on a shelf for all to see.
She seemed to have a competition over who's turn it was to pay the bill at a restaurant. Ann always said it was her turn, even though everyone in attendance knew it was not.
Ann Louise Kull, age 73, passed away at 12:02 p.m. on January 25, 2020, at her home in Newport, Michigan. Her passing was preceded by her parents.
To cherish her memory, Ann leaves behind her beloved husband of fifty-two years: Albert D. Kull; two sons: Joseph (Kelli) Kull and Jerald (Jessie) Kull; 5 grandchildren: Jacob Kull, Katie Kull, Heaven Moore, Summer Moore and Jak Kull. Ann also leaves behind her close friend, Sharon Hoppert. These best friends have proven they are inseparable as they also acquired graves next to one another.
Friends may gather from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 186 Cole Road, Monroe on Saturday February 1, 2020. Procession to follow to Roselawn. Arrangements entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 30, 2020