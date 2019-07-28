|
Sister Ann Pauline O'Connor, IHM, 92, died Tuesday, July 23, at her home, IHM Senior Living Community in Monroe.
Sister Ann Pauline was the third of 10 children born to Cornelius and Anna (Hickey) O'Connor of Detroit. Born Feb. 23, 1927, and baptized "Cornelia Ann" at Holy Redeemer, she, with her brothers and sisters, attended Holy Redeemer Grade and High Schools. The community of Holy Redeemer remained close to Cornelia throughout her life. One year after graduation, she entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Monroe, and received the religious name, Sister Ann Pauline.
Her early ministry brought her to young students at St. Joseph and St. John, Monroe; Gesu, Detroit; and St. Stephen in Port Huron. Sister Ann Pauline earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Marygrove College, followed by a master's degree from Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo. Moving to secondary education, she often led chemistry courses at Sacred Heart High School, Dearborn; St. Phillip, Battle Creek; and Lumen Christi High School, Jackson. Each mission lasted at least five years, which allowed her to extend relationships into the local community. In 1979, Sister Ann Pauline was assigned to IHM-sponsored schools: St. Mary Academy, Monroe, as teacher and principal; and as a teacher at Immaculate Heart of Mary High School, Westchester, Ill.
From 1988 to 1994, Sister Ann Pauline served in community leadership as Provincial Assistant. This team was unique in that members worked and lived together on the Monroe campus and were very accessible to sisters and staff members.
While Sister Ann Pauline lived in community in Southgate, she was a steadfast educational volunteer at her alma mater, Holy Redeemer School for more than 10 years. Her wide teaching experiences helped many students succeed. In 2011, she retired to the Motherhouse and enjoyed reconnecting with and caring for many community friends.
Sister Ann Pauline is survived by her sister, Ruth Martell, many nieces and nephews, and her sisters in community. She was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Ellen (Maria Assumpta, IHM), Dolores Delaney, Ann Marie Chinavare and Geraldine Wagner; and brothers, Joseph, John, Robert and Lawrence.
Visitation will be held at the IHM Motherhouse, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m. A Remembering and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery on the IHM Campus. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.
Published in Monroe News on July 28, 2019