Ann Patricia Weis, age 63, of Sylvania Ohio, passed away in her home, with family, on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Born December 8, 1956, in Monroe, and adopted at two days old by loving parents Daniel S. Weis and Jae (Hacker) Weis, Ann attended St. Michael's Grade School with her sister Karen. After Jae's passing in 1963, they attended St. Joseph Academy in Adrian for a time. Their father then married Rita M. (Schira) Weis, whom Ann would proudly claim she had selected to be their new mother. From this union came the addition of sisters Mary Amanda and Jeanne to the family.

A 1975 graduate of St. Mary Academy, Ann excelled in performing in any capacity, including choir, piano, guitar, and theater, stemming from being raised in an active musical family. She continued her education at MCCC and the University of Toledo. She spent her career at Toledo Jeep, retiring in 2009 after over 30 years, having affectionately received the title of "The Birthday Singer."

Ann prided herself in being a strong and independent woman with an adventurous spirit and was also very nurturing and giving of her time and talents. She was a valued member of many performing groups, including 3B Theater Productions, Waterville Players, Monroe Community Players, Blessed Sacrament Choir. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smiles, great hugs, flamboyant style, awesome earrings, and her love of fairs and festivals, especially the Michigan Renaissance Festival.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Jessica Weis (fiancé Nina Benton), and grandsons Bradley and Joshua, of Maumee, Ohio; sister Karen Weis-Ferris and nephew Levi Mowder IV and family of Sacramento, California; sister Mary Amanda Brockman, nephews and nieces Elisabeth, Daniel, Ephraim, Isaiah and Sylvia of Monroe; sister Dr. Jeanne (Steve) Schall and nephews and nieces Jack, Grace, and David of Petersburg; special cousins Ellen Wannemacher of Monroe and Paul (Sue) Wannemacher of Toledo, Aunts Carolyn Schira of Defiance, Ohio, Lois Zenz of Cincinnati, Uncle Fred Knoop of West Virginia, and a host of friends, cousins, choir and castmates.

Family and friends may gather in the Narthex of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43613, beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, for a Memorial Gathering, with a Eulogy and Sharing of Memories at 10 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Memorials are suggested to 3B Productions, Waterville Players, or the church.

