Anna Folk
1927 - 2020
Aug. 10, 1927-Sept. 4, 2020
Anna Rapp was born in Abendorf, Romania, on August 10, 1927. She was one of two children born from the union of Stefan and Katarina (Hendritzi) Rapp.
In 1951, Anna moved to the United States of America where she met and fell in love with Joseph Folk. The couple married on October 31, 1953, and their marriage was blessed with the birth of one son and two daughters. The couple resided in LaSalle, Michigan, for over forty-two years.
Anna and her family would gain their spiritual nourishment while attending St. John Catholic Church in Monroe, Michigan, for many years.
Family was of the utmost importance to Anna and she was proud to run the house and stay at home with the children. She took pleasure in preparing food for her family so they could sit around the table to talk about their day and to share a meal together.
Anna Folk, age 93, of Grand Ledge, Michigan, formerly of LaSalle, Michigan, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10:13 p.m. In addition to her passing, she is preceded by her husband: Joseph Folk in 2001; her son: Joseph Folk in 2013 and one brother: Peter Rapp in 1982.
To cherish her memory, Anna leaves two daughters: Maria (Bill) Bowerman, and Frances Folk; and 3 grandchildren Ashley Folk, Courtney Bowerman, Stuart Bowerman.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation and private family services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, followed by a burial at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle, Michigan, where Anna will be laid to rest next to her husband, Joseph. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the charity of donor's choice.
Arrangements were entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com to leave words of comfort and inspiration or to share a photo.

Published in Monroe News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Merkle Funeral Service, Inc. - South Monroe
14567 South Dixie Highway
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-7070
