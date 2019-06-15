|
Anna (Milantoni) Vuich, Age 92, of Trenton, died June 12, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Michael Vuich Jr. and the late Oswald Milantoni. Loving mother of Michael (Maureen) Milantoni, Christopher (Paula) Milantoni, Brian (Christine) Milantoni and Thomas (Allison) Milantoni. Stepmother of Sharon Vuich, Randy (Karen) Vuich, Michael Vuich III and Ronnie Vuich and their families. Proud grandmother of 6. Great-grandmother of 5. Great-great-grandmother of one. Dear sister of Mary Jarvis and Julia Wolosky. Preceded in death by sisters Ethel Lisuk and Helen Sturgeon. Survived also by many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation Sunday 3-9 p.m. at The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd., Trenton. Funeral service Monday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle. Visit www.martenson.com
Published in Monroe News on June 15, 2019