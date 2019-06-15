Monroe News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
View Map

Anna Vuich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Vuich Obituary
Anna (Milantoni) Vuich, Age 92, of Trenton, died June 12, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Michael Vuich Jr. and the late Oswald Milantoni. Loving mother of Michael (Maureen) Milantoni, Christopher (Paula) Milantoni, Brian (Christine) Milantoni and Thomas (Allison) Milantoni. Stepmother of Sharon Vuich, Randy (Karen) Vuich, Michael Vuich III and Ronnie Vuich and their families. Proud grandmother of 6. Great-grandmother of 5. Great-great-grandmother of one. Dear sister of Mary Jarvis and Julia Wolosky. Preceded in death by sisters Ethel Lisuk and Helen Sturgeon. Survived also by many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation Sunday 3-9 p.m. at The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd., Trenton. Funeral service Monday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle. Visit www.martenson.com
Published in Monroe News on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
Download Now