Annabelle M. Carter, age 95, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord at 7:13 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born August 21, 1924, in Monroe, she was the daughter of the late Julius P. and Edith (Heck) Bogedain. Annabelle attended St. John Grade School and married the late George E. Pfluge on April 6, 1946. After George's passing, Annabelle married Shelby G. Carter on January 23, 1981, at Christ Lutheran Church, Monroe, where she had been a lifelong member. Annabelle never worked outside the home, devoting her life to raising and taking care of her family. She also took in several other children that she raised as her own. Annabelle enjoyed crocheting, knitting, embroidery and crafting. She was a phenomenal cook, avid Bingo player and loved taking care of her home.
To cherish her memory, Annabelle leaves her beloved husband, Shelby; three children: George (Patricia) Pfluge of Troy, Tennessee, Willard (Cheri) Pfluge of Monroe and Dianne (Joseph) Oley of Monroe; two siblings, Gary Bogedain and Delores Jenkins, both of Monroe; twenty grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; and eleven great-great-grandchildren with another one on the way.
In addition to her parents and first husband, Annabelle was preceded in death by three children: Francis Nation, Donald Nation and Judy Hammac; one stepson, Ronald Carter; two brothers, Cletus and Peter Bogedain; and two sisters, Rosemary McDonald and Donna Moss and a grandson, Richard Hammac.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 South Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2019. Rev. David Hively, Pastor of Christ Lutheran Church, will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Memorial contributions in Annabelle's memory are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church or any organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 3, 2020