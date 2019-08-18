Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-4400
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
View Map

Annette June Knoblauch


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette June Knoblauch Obituary
Deerfield – Annette June Knoblauch, age 64 of Deerfield, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

She was born on November 29, 1954, in Adrian to Leo and Bessie (Rybka) Knoblauch.

In addition to her husband, Paul, she is survived by two brothers, Donald and Charles (Lynne) Knoblauch, all of Deerfield; a sister, Peggy Hottenstein of Petersburg; many nieces and nephews; and her cats – who were like family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kenneth Knoblauch.

Visitation for Annette will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield, with Pastor Gary Leking officiating. Burial will be in Deerfield Township Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Lenawee County Humane Society. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now