Annette Lynn GirardApril 14, 1960-Oct. 14, 2020Annette L. Girard, age 60, of Erie, died October 14, 2020.Beloved wife of Stephen L. Girard. Loving mother of Matthew (Lauren) Miracle, Tabitha Ragsdale and Heather Mitruk. Dearest grandmother of Chase Meier, Caden Miracle, Austin Ragsdale, Bailee Yaeger and Raymond Mitruk IV. Cherished daughter of Ralph (Grace) Lilly. She is also survived by her twin sister, Robin (Steve) Dybata; Kelli (Dave) Stanford and Pete (Margie) Owen; nieces and nephews, Josh Dybata, Kirsten Lilly, Kaya Allyn, Cameron Owen and Brandon Owen. She was preceded in death by her mother Joyce Owen and brother Patrick Lilly.Arrangements were made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (located next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Township, (734) 783-2646. Her cremation took place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.