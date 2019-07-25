Monroe News Obituaries
Services
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map

Annette Yuna


1937 - 2019
Annette Yuna Obituary
Annette Yvonne Yuna, age 82, lifetime resident of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Born on April 28, 1937, in Monroe, Michigan, she was the daughter of Michael Sr. and Katherine (Teason) Yuna. Annette was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church until it closed and then transferred to St. John Catholic Church in Monroe, MI. She enjoyed doing charitable work through the churches. She was a long time employee of Monroe Bank and Trust, working in the trust department. She was very active with the Monroe Bank and Trust Retirees. Nettie enjoyed traveling, visiting with family and friends, and going to casinos.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents and brother Michael Jr. She is survived by her sisters, Joann Watson of Knoxville, TN and Mary Jane (Richard) Wahus of Elida, OH, also a brother David Yuna of Monroe.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161. Services celebrating Annette's life will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, also at Bacarella Funeral Home. Rev. Fr. Bob Singelyn of St. Mary Catholic Church will officiate. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow and her remains will be inurned at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Annette's memory are suggested to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 25, 2019
