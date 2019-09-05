Home

Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Northwest Baptist Church
3906 W. Alexis Road
Toledo, OH
View Map

Anthony Carl "Tony" Baehr


1956 - 2019
Anthony Carl "Tony" Baehr Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Carl Baehr, of Temperance, MI, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born on September 15, 1956, in Toledo, OH to William Harry and Elane (Woodworth) Baehr. Tony was a 1975 graduate of Bedford High School.

He graduated from Semi-driver training in Wisconsin in 1978, which led to his 40-year career and millions of miles coast to coast for many companies, the latest being Gantt Co. in Lexington, SC.

He met the love of his life, Brenda in Toledo. They were together and married 31 years. She passed away August 22, 2016, in Cross, SC, previously from Toledo. Tony loved to fish and hunt small game and deer.

Surviving is his mother, Elane; Brenda's 3 children who were young when they met and raised as his own, Corey (Stephanie Smith), SC, Chris, Centa (Wayne), CA, brothers, Randall Baehr, Clinton (Patty) Baehr; sisters, Jenny Baehr, Tricia (Dave) Gottschalk; grandchildren, Robert (Robbie) Underwood, Corey James Robertson, Kelsey Jordan Smith, Tayler Smith, Carley Smith, Cordel Smith, Goddaughter, Amelia Baehr Puckett; and many nieces and nephews.

Tony was preceded in death by his father, William; grandparents, Delorme "Bud" and Laura Woodworth and William and Mary Baehr; great-grandparents, Henry and Florence Spooner, who founded Shelton Park Baptist Church in their home, then built the church at the corner of Summerfield and Douglas, then later the "big church" between those roads; and nephew, Tommy.

Join us in a Celebration of Life at Northwest Baptist Church, 3906 W. Alexis Road, Toledo, OH, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Avenue Temperance, MI.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
