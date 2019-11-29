|
|
Anthony Fletcher, age 74, of Monroe, passed away October 26, 2019, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.
Born September 21, 1945, in Rochdale, England, Anthony was the son of John and Louisa (Stanworth) Fletcher. After graduating from Monroe High School, he married the love of his life, Carolyn Ford, in 1965. Sadly she preceded him in death April 2, 2019. Anthony owned and operated Fletcher Painting in Toledo. He was a member of the Toledo Yacht Club, where he was past Commodore, he was a member of Monroe Boat Club and a past member of the Canvasback Gun Club.
Anthony leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Connie Howe of LaSalle; four grandchildren: Steven Howe, Shiloh Smith, Zachary Fletcher and Erin Fletcher; a great granddaughter Maicee Howe; as well as his three dogs: Cashew, Brandie and Josie. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sons: Alexander Fletcher and Matthew Fletcher.
A celebration of Anthony's life will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the VFW Post 1138 Monroe; 400 Jones Ave.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 29, 2019