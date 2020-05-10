Anthony G. Paolino
Oct. 26, 1951-May 8, 2020
Anthony G. Paolino, 68 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Born October 26, 1951, in Monroe, Tony was the eldest child of Gaetano Anthony Paolino and Mary Iacoangeli–Paolino. He was a 1969 graduate of Monroe High School, where he excelled in track and cross country in both local and state meets.
On April 4, 1971, Tony married the love of his life, the former Vickie L. Mundy, at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church.
For 25 years, Tony performed maintenance and was a boiler operator for Monroe County Community College. He retired in 2014. He also owned and operated Paolino Quality Service.
Tony was an active member of Lakeside Missionary Baptist Church, where he helped maintain the church building with his handyman skills.
Tony loved children; in his neighborhood he ran "Tony's Tot Lot" where all the kids would come to play at his house. He often provided water, lemonade and even popsicles.
He enjoyed being with and around people. Most of all, Tony loved family, especially his grandchildren and his great-grandson.
Tony is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Vickie; his mother, Mary Iacoangeli–Paolino of Vanderbilt, MI; three loving children, Toni L. (Gregg) Kehres of Buckner, KY, Davilyn D. (Dan) Hagar of LaSalle, and Bethany J. (Jenna) Spetz of Oregon, OH; six cherished grandchildren, Ty, Gaetano, Hannah, Katie, Julia, and Meadow; a treasured great-grandson, Boston Toma, and nine siblings, Rick Paolino of Vanderbilt, Guy Paolino of Gaylord, Marala Paolino of Vanderbilt, Peter Paolino of Onsted, Paul "Bucket" Paolino of Vanderbilt, Tina McGuire of Brooklyn, MI, Tianne (Mike) Jones of Vanderbilt, and Patrick Paolino of Sarasota, FL.
In addition to his father, Tony was preceded in death by his son, Toma G. Paolino; his father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Della Mundy, and his grandmother Lucy.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no public visitation. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Roselawn Memorial Park. Due to cemetery rules, everyone must stay in their vehicles until the burial occurs and the cemetery staff leaves the area. We ask that everyone who attends please practice social distancing.
The Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, is assisting Tony's family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarella funeralhome.com.
