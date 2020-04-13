Home

Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
(313) 383-1870
Anthony Wayne Norman III


1988 - 2020
Anthony Wayne Norman III Obituary
Anthony Wayne Norman III, age 31, of Taylor, Michigan, passed away on April 9, 2020. He was one of three children born to Anthony Wayne Norman II and Anita Michelle (Perry) Norman. He was born on October 27, 1988, in Monroe, Michigan.

Anthony took pleasure in his work as a Chef at Andiamo's restaurant. He obtained his culinary arts degree at Henry Ford College. He was a 2006 graduate of Gabriel Richard Catholic High School. While attending high school, Anthony was very active in varsity football and wrestling. He was an Eagle Scout from Romulus Troop 872. He enjoyed cooking and sports and was an overall people person. Anthony will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to love him.

Anthony leaves behind his parents, his siblings: Alex and Alicia Norman, Grandmother; Dee Perry, Grandfather; Anthony W. "Tony" (Katherine) Norman, Aunts and Uncles: Christina (Collin) Lynch, Joe (Tanya) Perry, Gerard Perry and Christine Perry, stepdaughter Emma and many extended family and friends. The Lord called Anony home to join his Uncle; Brian Norman, his Grandmother; Alice Norman and Grandfather; David Perry.

Due to current circumstances, a memorial funeral service will take place at a later date at St. Mary Catholic Church in Rockwood, MI. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the John K. Solosy Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, Michigan (313) 383-1870. www.solosyfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 13, 2020
