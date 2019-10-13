|
Anthony "Tony" Wojtan, 63, passed away Sunday August 18, 2019, at University Hospital, New Orleans.
Tony grew up in Southgate, Michigan and lived in New Orleans for the past 40 years. He served in the Army. Tony had a zest for life and work. Rising early every morning so as not to "waste the day", he was always busy redoing or repairing. He was known in the Marigny neighborhood as the man to ask for assistance whether repairing a car or laying tile. He loved football especially the New Orleans Saints, and his dogs. He always had one by his side. ony is survived by his wife Catherine Wojtan, a sister Carolyn Chapman (Jeff) and four nephews Josh and Daniel Chapman, and Aric and Christopher Wojtan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Vernie Wojtan and an older brother Allen.
Cremation has taken place. A graveside memorial service will be held at Michigan Memorial Park October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
