Antionette "Toni" Marie Bowman, age 75, of Monroe, passed away the evening of Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice.
Toni was born April 29, 1944, in Monroe, MI to the late Tony and Virginia (Williams) Casabianca. She attended Monroe High School, where she earned her diploma upon graduation. In 1964, Toni married the love of her life, Ronnie Bowman, in Monroe, MI. He sadly predeceased her in 2017. She worked much of her life as a homemaker, caring for her husband and children, but she also worked in the Loans Department of Monroe Bank and Trust.
Toni enjoyed gardening, reading, shopping, and traveling, but she was extremely fond of birds. She loved to feed and watch them, as it was very enjoyable to her. However, the thing she enjoyed most in her life was spending time with family and friends, especially her dear grandchildren.
To cherish her memory, Toni leaves her two children, Brian (Danielle) Bowman and Tracey (Gary) Walerius; two brothers, Jospeh and Michael Casabianca; two sisters, Marie and Jeri Casabianca; and four grandchildren: Tyler, Shelby Ashton, and Tanner.
Along with her parents and husband, Toni was preceded in death by her brother, Dominic Casabianca, and her sister, Nikki Casabianca.
Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday November 30, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home, where a service will be held that evening upon the conclusion of visitation at 6 p.m. Rev. Kelly Zawodni will officiate the service. In accordance with Toni's wishes, cremation will follow, with inurnment at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Toni's honor are asked to please consider Ebeid Hospice.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 29, 2019