Arietta "Burnie" Barker Rourke (Cruise) passed away June 19, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born July 27, 1942, to Arietta Burnett and James Cruise in North Tazewell, VA.
Born and raised in Virginia but upon graduation from Graham High School in Bluefield she made her way to Washington DC where she was employed by the U.S. General Services Administration. There she met the love of her life, Jack, which ultimately brought her to Temperance, Michigan, where she spent the next 53 years raising her family while being employed at The Toledo Hospital as an EEG specialist. After 20 years, she retired and turned her focus toward her beloved grandchildren while working part-time at Raceway Park.
Most recently she moved to New Albany, Ohio, although her heart remained in Michigan (Go Blue!). She loved spending time with family and friends and was always the life of the party - just this past May she was the center of the Derby Party and took home the entire purse. She was an avid reader who would read two to three books a week and loved the new family she felt blessed to have found at All Saints Episcopal Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Fay Doyle and Pansy Stevens; brothers, O.G. Hawks and Bill Hawks. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Bradford) Mullin; son, John (Laurie) Barker; grandsons, Christopher Kurek & Hayden Barker; granddaughters, Emily Kurek & Aubrianna Barker; brother, Ernest Hawks; sister, Irene (Darrow) Harman; sisters-in-law, Josephine Hawks & Shirley Hawks; many nieces & nephews.
Visitation will be held from Noon to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, 43230. Private family burial following services at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church in her memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Monroe News on June 23, 2019