Arlene Ellison Pownall Cebina, age 75, of 15151 Lawrence FRr2154, Mt Vernon, Mo. God has made and gave a beautiful gift to us that is (Arlene) and has called her back to him on August 30, 2020, after a long bout with Alzheimer's.

Arlene is survived by her husband, Joe; and children: son Mark Pownall, daughter-in-law Jolene, grandchildren Matthew and Jenna in Michigan; son Michael Pownall, daughter-in-law Cindy in Michigan; daughter Ann Brooks, son-in-law Tom in Florida, grandchildren Riley and Noah.

Arlene was born on October 12, 1945, in Cherryvale Kansas. Attended Labette County High School, after gradation married Malcom Pownall, moved to Detroit, Michigan, in 1963, later moved to Monroe Michigan, raised the 3 forementioned children. Was part owner of Erie Orchard Citer Mill in Erie, Michigan, for 8 years. Attended Monroe County Community College, graduated with honors of Summa Cum Laude. After her divorce from Malcom Pownall in 1989, worked for the cities of Ottawa Hills and Perrysburg, both in Ohio, in the city tax departments. Arlene married Joe Cebina, plus retired, in 2000. Joe retires in 2007, they moved to Mt Vernon, Missouri, on 5 acres, and very happy. Diagnosed with Alzheimer's 10-25-2013, move in to Oak Pointe for around the clock Alzheimer care 3-30-2017 in Monett, Missouri. On 6-1-2018, she was moved to Mt Vernon Place Care Center in Missouri.

She loved to decorate homes, flowers, travel anywhere and especially Europe, doing taxes, grandchildren; visiting friends and family, plus the Church she was instrumental in building in Monroe, Michigan.

Arlene will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Cherryvale Kansas near where her father and mother is and husband Joe Cebina will also be laid next to her so she is not alone.

The most meaningful gift to her is a prayer, a prayer while your eyes are closed so not to visually distract from the meaning of your words, in a deep meaning for your love for her, please it is not to be just a prayer but one from deep in your heart and soul as she would do for you.

When you have moments of memories of her and you, and you have tears come to your eyes, I feel this is her spirit is visiting you, do not hold them back but let them flow and enjoy the moment, because it will not last as long as she is in heaven waiting for us.

Thank you GOD for giving us this beautiful gift of Arlene. We did our best to care for her in our presence, please Lord please place her soul in your cherish hands to care for her tenderly.

God gave us a gift, it was Arlene.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store