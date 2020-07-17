Arlene Elizabeth Metz (Polhamus), 90 yrs, of Ida, MI, died Tuesday July 14, 2020, in Medilodge of Monroe, MI. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all services are private. Private burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Born February 6, 1930, in Monroe, MI, Arlene was the daughter of Grant and Alice (Quinnan) Polhamus. She was a 1949 Monroe High School Graduate. Later earning her PN from Jones School of Nursing in Ann Arbor. She was a homemaker and worked as a custodian at MB&T in Ida, MI. She married Arnold Metz on September 2, 1954, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI. Arnold died April 10, 2003. She was a member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, Melvindale, MI and former member of St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI, where she was a member of the Christian Mothers. She loved to knit, word search puzzles and watching re-runs on TV.
Survivors include: her daughter, Sharon Metz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother, Ralph Metz, Nephews, John Polhamus, Ernest Eby and a niece, Virginia Radcliffe.
Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, Melvindale, MI.
To send the family condolences please go online to:www.capaulfuneralhome.com.