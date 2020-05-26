Arlene Rose Fox, age 84, of South Rockwood, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Beaumont Trenton Hospital.
Born March 15, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, Arlene was the daughter of Beve and Rose (Battaglia) Smith. She was married to Robert Stawkey. She then married Bernie Shydlowski in 1983. Sadly he preceded her in death in 1984. She was then married to Joe Fox in 1988, he preceded her in death in 2010.
Arlene worked as a Sales Associate for K-Mart for over 17 years. She enjoyed animals and cooking for family gatherings.
Arlene leaves to cherish her memory her children: Larry Stawkey, "Marty" Frank Stawkey, Susan (Mark) Johns, Steven (Janice) Stawkey and Robert Stawkey; 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; as well as a sister Carol Leiber. In addition to her parents and 2 husbands, she was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Beverly, Donald and Leon.
Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, a private family burial will take place at Michigan Memorial Park. A celebration of Arlene's life will take place at a later date.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 26, 2020.