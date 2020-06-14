Arlette Schoof, 91, of Monroe, whose life brimmed with faith, love, and a sense of adventure, died May 24 in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cancer.
Arlette was a teacher in Lutheran and public schools, but her favorite job was working for the Monroe County Museum in the 1970s. In recent years, she greeted visitors as a volunteer at the Monroe Regional Hospital, water-walked at the YMCA, and was a regular Toledo Symphony concert-goer. She made friends wherever she went.
Arlette grew up in Chicago, an athletic girl who loved to run and roller-skate down sidewalks and alleys. She was the second of four children of Edward and Elsie Isenberg, a policeman and embroidery machine operator, and the granddaughter of German immigrants. She was baptized, educated, and confirmed at Nazareth Lutheran Church and School. She graduated from Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, Ill., where she met Armond Schoof, the love of her life.
Arlette and Armond were married in 1952 and set off on a car trip to Yellowstone with a canvas tent and two cots. She already had taken a Greyhound bus with a college friend to Yosemite. Arlette and Armond enjoyed family car trips. They also loved hiking in Montana. In the 1990s they visited China twice while their daughter was working and living there with her husband and children.
Arlette taught in Lutheran schools in Wisconsin and Detroit and Garden City, Mich., from 1950 to 1957. She also was a substitute teacher in Monroe Public Schools after moving here in 1966. In 1978, Armond and Arlette moved to Park City, Mont., where he was pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Arlette taught at the school across the street from the church and parsonage for 15 years until they retired and returned to Monroe in 1993.
Armond Schoof died in 2019. An infant son, Martin Thomas, preceded them in death.
Survivors include a daughter, Renee Schoof, and son-in-law, Robert Erskine, of Silver Spring, Md., and their daughters, Mary Claire Erskine and Ellena Erskine; a son, Brian Schoof of Seattle; a son, Jonathan Schoof, and daughter-in-law, Barbara Doggett, and their son, Jonathan Armond Schoof, of Helena, Mont.; and her brother, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe. Please write for service information and send thoughts and recollections via ArletteMemories@gmail.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 14, 2020.