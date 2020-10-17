1/1
Arlie Avis Roop
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlie Avis Roop
Nov. 25, 1926–Oct. 12, 2020
Arlie Avis Roop, age 93, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Born in Radford, Virginia, on November 25, 1926, he was the son of the late Thomas and Della Roop. At a young age, Arlie moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, where he met Georgia Treece. Arlie and Georgia married on July 18, 1944. They moved to Michigan not long after where they would make their life together and raise their only son, William Roop Sr. Sadly, Georgia passed away in 2009 after 65 years of marriage. Arlie eventually made his way back to Knoxville.
Arlie served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1945 until 1947 during WWII. He made his living for 35 years working for Ford Motor Company as a Production Technician. Arlie was a good man who always enjoyed spending time with his family and in his spare time, he loved to travel.
To cherish his memory, he leaves two grandchildren: William (Sherry) Roop Jr. and Joseph T. Roop. Four great-grandchildren: Carolyne (Robert) Simpson, Samantha (Kyle) Young, Jon Roop and Bradley Roop; and three great-great-grandchildren: Gabriella Young, Luke Simpson and Landon Young. Arlie also leaves two very special friends: Roger and Maxine Elliot.
Arlie was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia; his parents; Thomas Roop and Della Kirk; a son, William E. Roop Sr.; a sister, Frances Shaw; and a great-grandson, Zachary Roop.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 11am until 1 pm. at Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 1 pm. at Rupp's with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating. Arlie will be laid to rest immediately after the service at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Burial
Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rupp Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved