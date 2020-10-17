Arlie Avis Roop
Nov. 25, 1926–Oct. 12, 2020
Arlie Avis Roop, age 93, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Born in Radford, Virginia, on November 25, 1926, he was the son of the late Thomas and Della Roop. At a young age, Arlie moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, where he met Georgia Treece. Arlie and Georgia married on July 18, 1944. They moved to Michigan not long after where they would make their life together and raise their only son, William Roop Sr. Sadly, Georgia passed away in 2009 after 65 years of marriage. Arlie eventually made his way back to Knoxville.
Arlie served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1945 until 1947 during WWII. He made his living for 35 years working for Ford Motor Company as a Production Technician. Arlie was a good man who always enjoyed spending time with his family and in his spare time, he loved to travel.
To cherish his memory, he leaves two grandchildren: William (Sherry) Roop Jr. and Joseph T. Roop. Four great-grandchildren: Carolyne (Robert) Simpson, Samantha (Kyle) Young, Jon Roop and Bradley Roop; and three great-great-grandchildren: Gabriella Young, Luke Simpson and Landon Young. Arlie also leaves two very special friends: Roger and Maxine Elliot.
Arlie was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia; his parents; Thomas Roop and Della Kirk; a son, William E. Roop Sr.; a sister, Frances Shaw; and a great-grandson, Zachary Roop.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 11am until 1 pm. at Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 1 pm. at Rupp's with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating. Arlie will be laid to rest immediately after the service at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.
