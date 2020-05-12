Arthur C. Libstorff died Friday, May 5, 2020, at the age of 94 in his home in Petersburg, MI. He was born in Summerfield Township on February 17, 1926, to Louise Libstorff and was a 1944 graduate of Petersburg High School.



He met his future wife, Katherine Schultz, in catechism at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church of Summerfield. After he received a letter every day from her while serving in the Army Air Corp during World War II from 1944-1946 in the B17 Flying Fortress, he knew he had fallen in love with an angel. He proudly shared she never missed a day of sending a letter! They were also members of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Petersburg, MI.



He supported his family by working at the Monroe County Road Commission for 32 years as a truck driver and state highway supervisor.



In his younger years, he enjoyed singing barbershop and bowled in the Dundee Senior League. He was a life member to both American Legion 514 and Lambertville VFW. He and Katherine enjoyed camping in all 48 states plus visiting Hawaii, Alaska and Germany. Art was an avid University of Michigan fan and football season ticket holder from 1969 until present. GO BLUE!! But Art's favorite thing to do was to ride in the B17 Flying Fortress at every given opportunity.



Art is survived by his wife, Katherine, of 73 years; son, Gary (JoEllyn) Libstorff, Sr., and daughter, Diane (Larry) Thayer; Grandchildren: Gary (Kim) Libstorff, Jr., Teresa Snider, Daniel (Sarah) Libstorff, Jeff (Wanelle) Libstorff, Cody (Gabby) Libstorff, and Taylor Wamsley; Great-Grandchildren: Ben, Nicole, Sydney, Garrett, Natalie, Joshua, Laura, Hannah, Adam and Nahla; Foster Niece, Cheryl Wohlgamuth and her children, Stephanie (Joel) Robinette, Brian (Erin) Wohlgamuth, Nathan (Taylor) Wohlgamuth and grandchildren Zoie and Khloe. Sisters: Pauline (Lavern) Schlump and JoAnn (Larry) Sisty and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by mother, Louise (Libstorff) Friedrich, step-father, Edward Friedrich; grandchildren, Laura Jean and Mark Libstorff; brothers, Don, Robert, Herman, Edward and John Friedrich.



Memorial contributions can be made to Zion Ev. Lutheran Church Women or Hospice of NW Ohio.



Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a private service will be held. Public services will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Capaul Funeral Home, 8216 Ida West Rd., Ida, MI. 734-269-3575.

