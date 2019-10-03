|
Arthur James Austin, age 74, of Monroe, MI passed away Wednesday October 2, 2019, with his family by his side.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Thursday, October 3, 2019, for visiting hours from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Born October 25, 1944, Arthur was the son of the late Arthur W. and Marcella F. (Green) Austin. He graduated from Monroe High School where he was apart of the varsity swim team in 1962. Arthur went on to obtain his bachelor of arts degree from Michigan State University where he graduated in 1966. After college, Arthur reestablished himself in Monroe as a successful architect for John Kohler & Associates where he worked for over 30 years. He helped design buildings throughout the town of Monroe.
Arthur was a very talented artist and brought that to light through his various paintings. He loved nature and would reflect that through his many paintings that were left for his family and friends to enjoy. Arthur was also a member of the Monroe Art League. Above all else, Arthur was a kind and soft spoken individual that will be missed by all.
To cherish his memory, he leaves behind two sisters: Delores (Dr. Thomas) Dillon of Temperance, MI and Linda (Larry) Rutledge of Monroe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Austin, who passed away August 28, 2013.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution have been asked to consider the Monroe Art League.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019