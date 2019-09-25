|
Arthur Landon Cooke, a life-long resident of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the age of 88.
Arthur is survived by his daughters, Betsy (Steve) Swindeman and Catherine (Chris) O'Connell; grandsons, Alec Swindeman and Spencer O'Connell; brother, William P. (Jean) Cooke; and sister-in-law, Ruth Paulson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Balkema) Cooke and his sister, Mary Lee Cooke.
A graveside service will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Monroe on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Katie Waggoner officiating. A Celebration of Life and luncheon will follow the service at North Cape Yacht Club in LaSalle. The Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The Cooke family would like to thank the entire staff at Brookdale Senior Solutions for the tremendous care, love and support they provided Art and his family.
Memorial contributions are suggested to North Cape Yacht Club Sailing School to benefit the Junior Sailing Program.
