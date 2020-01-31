|
Arthur Martin Lemerand Jr., 79, of Mancelona, passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020, at his home with his loving wife at his side. He was born on January 5, 1941, in Monroe, MI, the son of Arthur Sr. and Catherine (Gloeckl) Lemerand.
Art was born and raised on his father's farm in Newport, MI where he was still involved to this day. He worked for Chrysler and owned Art's Parts (a snowmobile parts and repair shop) for 20+ years before retiring North to play Euchre and ride snowmobiles.
Art loved baseball; he has played it from when he was a young boy into his 60s, and he even tried out for the Detroit Tigers when he was 17. His other love was snowmobiling. He had been coming to Lakes of the North since the 1970s, before moving here permanently 11 years ago. He put 77 miles on his snowmobile just last year on his birthday.
Art is survived by his loving wife, Mary Vance. Also surviving are his four children; Charlie (Jody) Lemerand of Newport, MI, Rick Lemerand of South Rockwood, MI, Wendy Flint (Jerry Venier) of South Rockwood, MI, and Kelly (Adam) Schlosser of Rockford, MI; a sister, Carol Lang of Georgia; three grandchildren, Brent, Nick, and Vance; and one great-grandchild, Hayden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Sr. and Catherine Lemerand.
Funeral Services will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, at the Mancelona Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements are in the care of the Mancelona Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 31, 2020