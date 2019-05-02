Home

Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Arthur Ray "Art" Rice


Arthur Ray "Art" Rice Obituary
Arthur "Art" Ray Rice, age 60, of Monroe, passed away at his home on April 29, 2019. He was in declining health for several years.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday May 3, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held May 4, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Pastor B.J. McDaniel. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery.
Born December 31, 1958, in Monroe, Arthur was the son of Harley and Anna (Carter) Rice.
Arthur obtained his GED from Erie-Mason High School and went on to become a master mechanic. For over 20 years, Arthur worked in the quality control department at Chrysler Automotive in Warren, MI. He worked for Ford Motor Co. as well.
Arthur was a skillful mechanic and was always there for his friends and family when automotive difficulties arose. He was an avid motorcyclist and traveled all over the states for motorcycle events. Arthur boasted a small Harley Davidson collection that he adored and was apart of the Toledo Harley Davidson Owners Group.
Most importantly, Arthur loved his family and being around his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. They will forever miss his tremendously big heart and his Donald Duck impersonation could stop a crying baby in its tracks.
Arthur is survived by his mother, Anna; a son: Christopher (Mallory) Wampler of Sylvania, OH; a daughter: Rachelle (Frank) Gallina of Monroe; two brothers: Isac Rice and Edward Rice, both of LaSalle, MI; two sisters: Brandy (Michael) Waterhouse of Monroe and Dorothy (Duane) Palmer of Sandusky, OH; as well as 11 grandchildren: Natalia, Izabella, Rosetta, Frankie, Alexandrea, GeorgieAna, Destiny, Haleigh, Rayann, Emma, and Sean. A twelfth grandchild, Nathaniel Ray is on the way.
Arthur was preceded in death by his father; a son: Nathaniel; and three brothers: Timothy, Charles, and David.
Memorial donations are suggested to the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 2, 2019
