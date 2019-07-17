Home

Pawlak Funeral Home
1640 Smith Road
Temperance, MI 48182
734-850-5000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Northwest Christian Church
1590 Temperance Road

Arthur Spackey


1933 - 2019
Arthur Spackey Obituary
Arthur D. Spackey, 86, of Temperance, Michigan, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his residence, 2044 Woodland Drive, Temperance, Michigan.
He was born in Logan, Ohio, on March 14, 1933, to Archie and Mildred Spackey.
Art graduated from Scott High School in 1951. He married the love of his life, Nancy E Hauter Spackey on August 7, 1955.
Arthur owned and operated his own construction company for 40 years, ceiling specialists then turned into Spackey Brothers ceilings specialists
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Archie and Mildred Spackey; also two out of six children, David and Darla.
Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Spackey; children: Rick and Colleen Spackey, Brian Spackey, Jeffery Spackey and Daniel Spackey; Brothers, Edwin and Elsie Spackey, and Richard and Leona Spackey and baby Sister Bonnie (Spackey) Scwab; Grandchildren: David, Matthew, Cory, Tabbetha, Brandon, Jesse, Jared, Quinn and many more great grandchildren and other relatives.
A celebration of life will be celebrated at Northwest Christian Church,1590 Temperance Road, 48182, held on Friday July 19th, 2019, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI.
www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 17, 2019
