Ashley N. Booth, 33 years, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly at her home at 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019.
Born July 29, 1986, in Monroe, she was the daughter of Daniel and the late Dawn (Williams) Booth. Ashley attended Monroe High School, and later worked at Baymont Inn as a receptionist and housekeeper.
Ashley enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going camping, and coloring in her spare time. She had a very warm and caring heart and loved helping people when she could. Ashley had the most infectious laugh that could put a smile on anyone's face and will be deeply missed by the many hearts she has touched.
To cherish her memory, Ashley leaves her father, Dan, of Monroe; fiancé, Brian Deitz Sr. of Monroe; three children: Brooklynn Deitz, Brian Deitz Junior, and Danicka Deitz all of Monroe; three siblings: Danielle (Ron) Neil, Samantha (Deonte Stewart) Booth and Marcus Carey all of Monroe; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dawn, and niece, Bryanna Bashaw.
Memorial contributions in Ashley's memory are suggested to the family.
Visitation will be held 2-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161. Services celebrating Ashley's life will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, also at Bacarella Funeral Home. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 12, 2019